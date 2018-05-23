The Swiss Solidarity charity is holding a one-day national fundraising campaign on Wednesday to support the 780,000 Rohingya people living in Bangladesh refugee camps.
The fundraising arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (the parent company of swissinfo.ch) will be taking donation pledges from 6am to 11pm in fundraising centres across Switzerland. The organisation hopes to collect millions of francs which will go towards projects providing emergency aid to the refugees once the monsoon season starts.
With the onset of heavy rainfalls in Bangladesh, there will be serious difficulties in supplying about 220,000 refugees with food, water, medicine and shelter, according to a studyexternal link by the University of Dhaka. The study estimates that some 24,000 lives will be threatened, and these people will need to be moved to the mainland.
“With numbers so high, it is important that Swiss Solidarity’s partner relief organizations carry out the necessary back-up measures, help to evacuate those most in danger and repair any damages as soon as possible”, the organisation wrote in a press release external linkpublished on Wednesday.
Since August last year, over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled the western state of Rakhine in Myanmar to Bangladesh as security forces carried out brutal crackdowns, following attacks by Rohingya insurgents.
The UN described the exodus as “one of the fastest growing refugee crises in the world”.
In March, UN human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein told the Human Rights Councilexternal link in Geneva that he believes “acts of genocide” may have taken place against the Rohingya in the Rakhine region of Myanmar and that ethnic cleansing is still underway.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.