This content was published on May 23, 2018 10:29 AM May 23, 2018 - 10:29

The first rains have already reached Cox’s Bazar, where around 780,000 Rohingya refugees live in very crowded circumstances.

(Keystone)

The Swiss Solidarity charity is holding a one-day national fundraising campaign on Wednesday to support the 780,000 Rohingya people living in Bangladesh refugee camps.

The fundraising arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (the parent company of swissinfo.ch) will be taking donation pledges from 6am to 11pm in fundraising centres across Switzerland. The organisation hopes to collect millions of francs which will go towards projects providing emergency aid to the refugees once the monsoon season starts.

With the onset of heavy rainfalls in Bangladesh, there will be serious difficulties in supplying about 220,000 refugees with food, water, medicine and shelter, according to a studyexternal link by the University of Dhaka. The study estimates that some 24,000 lives will be threatened, and these people will need to be moved to the mainland.

+ Read more about Switzerland’s stance on the Rohingya crisis

“With numbers so high, it is important that Swiss Solidarity’s partner relief organizations carry out the necessary back-up measures, help to evacuate those most in danger and repair any damages as soon as possible”, the organisation wrote in a press release external linkpublished on Wednesday.

Since August last year, over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled the western state of Rakhine in Myanmar to Bangladesh as security forces carried out brutal crackdowns, following attacks by Rohingya insurgents.

The UN described the exodus as “one of the fastest growing refugee crises in the world”.

In March, UN human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein told the Human Rights Councilexternal link in Geneva that he believes “acts of genocide” may have taken place against the

Rohingya in the Rakhine region of Myanmar and that ethnic cleansing is still underway.

