This content was published on May 24, 2019 10:20 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as seen in Washington on May 21

(Keystone / Erik S. Lesser)

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Switzerland as part of a trip to Europe next week, US and Swiss officials say.



Pompeo will also visit Germany on his May 30-June 5 trip, the US State Department said on Friday evening in a statementexternal link.



“The Secretary will then travel to Switzerland, where he will meet with Foreign Minister Cassis. He will also meet with Swiss business leaders and with World Health Organization Director General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus,” the communiqué added.



Pompeo's visit was confirmed to swissinfo.ch in a written statement late Friday by the Swiss Federal Department for Foreign Affairsexternal link (FDFA), which said that Pompeo would visit Switzerland "shortly" and that Cassis would "receive him for bilateral talks". The FDFA said it would release more information in due course.



Pompeo had cancelled an earlier trip to Germany amid heightened tensions with Iran.

This latest visit will see him go to Berlin to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel and foreign minister Heiko Maas. He will also go to the Netherlands and will finish by joining President Donald Trump on his state visit to Britain in London.



The high-level visit to Switzerland comes shortly after Swiss President Ueli Mauer was received by President Trump at the White House.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram