This content was published on August 13, 2019 11:50 AM

Most criteria address cow welfare and animal feed. (© Keystone / Martial Trezzini)

From September 1, milk producers can use a new “Swissmilk Green” quality label if they meet ten basic criteria, including avoiding palm oil products in animal feed.

The new standard will come into force along with a "Swiss Sustainable Milk Charter" that has already been signed by around 40 organisations in the dairy sector.

Besides avoiding palm oil, dairy farmers must devote at least 7% of their farm's productive area to activities designed to increase biodiversity. The new standard also requires meeting minimum criteria in the areas of training and development, climate, animal welfare and the use of antibiotics.

Milk producers who meet the criteria will receive an additional three centimes per kilogram, said the Swiss dairy association on Tuesday. The objective is that all dairy products manufactured in Switzerland meet the new sector standard in the medium term.

In addition to the “Swissmilk Green” standard, the dairy sector also presented a charter that outlines industry values. These include: animal welfare, a high proportion of grass in feed, sustainable dairy processing and transparent remuneration for farmers for their services in support of sustainable milk production.







Nouvo What’s a fair price for milk? By Deganit Perez





SDA-Keystone/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram