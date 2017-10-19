This content was published on October 19, 2017 5:00 PM Oct 19, 2017 - 17:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week she meets stand-up comic, Hamza Rya. His father is Lebanese and his mother is from Iraq. He speaks seven languages fluently and likes people a lot - whatever their ethnic background. Everyone is a target for his humour. (SRF Kulturplatz / swissinfo.ch)



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.