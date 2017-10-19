Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Tama's Tales A Swiss-Lebanese-Iraqi stand-up comic

...

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week she meets stand-up comic, Hamza Rya. His father is Lebanese and his mother is from Iraq. He speaks seven languages fluently and likes people a lot - whatever their ethnic background. Everyone is a target for his humour. (SRF Kulturplatz / swissinfo.ch) 

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!