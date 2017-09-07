This content was published on September 7, 2017 5:00 PM Sep 7, 2017 - 17:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. Max Urban, a rapper, was also born here, but to African parents. Because he is Afro-Swiss, he knows about Swiss politics and traditions, but also knows about the latest trends, hairstyles and dance moves that come out of Africa. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)

