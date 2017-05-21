May 21, 2017 - 10:00





Here are a few of the stories we will bring you during the week starting on May 22.



(ueli steck)





(Bullingers Reformationschronik, 1605)

Our series marking the 500th anniversary of the Reformation continues on Monday with the story of Anna Reinhart’s once-secret marriage to Huldrych Zwingli, an important pastor and Reformation leader in Switzerland who believed that nothing is “more delicious than love”.

(Daniel Mader)

Tuesday

The family of Ueli Steck holds a solemn public ceremony on Tuesday honoring the life of the world-renowned Swiss alpinist and speed mountaineer. We take a look back at how Steck, who died at the age of 40 while climbing near Everest, transformed himself into the phenomenal “Swiss Machine”.

(Keystone)

Wednesday

Driven by a handful of big companies, Switzerland filed the highest per-capita number of applications at the European Patent Office last year. On Wednesday, we explore the country’s prominence at intellectual property – including whether Swiss really have an inventive spirit that is out of the ordinary.

(Keystone Archive)

Thursday

The government wants to tighten up laws to further restrict foreigners buying Swiss real estate. On Thursday, we look at the proposed move aimed at countering rising property prices. Anti-corruption NGO Transparency International, however, believes more should also be done to stop foreign criminals laundering money through Swiss bricks and mortar.

(swissinfo.ch)

Friday

Citizen involvement in setting public budgets is an issue in the northern Swiss city of Aarau. On Friday, we examine a system that requires all spending over CHF6 million to be approved by parliament and the population – but also makes it possible for any other budget item to be put to a referendum.











What you may have missed last week: