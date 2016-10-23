India, Syria and back to Switzerland

Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Here are some of the stories that will be featured on swissinfo.ch during the week of October 24, 2016.



Monday

Why has a Rumanian company making aeroplane scanners relocated to Switzerland, which has a strong franc and traditionally high production costs? You can find out why in our reportage about outsourcing – the other way round.


Tuesday

His mother wanted him to become a banker but Hans Hablützel renounced worldly ambitions to embark on a spiritual journey from Switzerland to India, never to return. swissinfo’s India specialist Anand Chandrasekhar brings you the whole fascinating story. 


Wednesday

The KOF Swiss Economic Institute, part of the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETHZ), will be presenting its autumn forecasts for tourism in Switzerland.


Also on Wednesday:

As death and destruction continues in Syria, three archaeologists tell swissinfo’s Thomas Stephens about the importance of preserving the nation’s cultural heritage, how the Swiss could help train people to do this, and the role played by Switzerland as a safe haven for cultural objects from conflict zones.


Friday

Rare Swiss breeds are being saved from extinction by the foundation ProSpecieRara. Every five years, animal lovers get a chance to see them up close. This year, breeders of endangered animals gathered in a hall in canton Aargau to show the public why they believe it is important to preserve these special species. Our video journalist Julie Hunt was there.





What you may have missed last week:

