Every two years, the Tracasset World Championships take place in Switzerland's wine-making region in canton Vaud.

A tracasset is a small motorised vehicle used by winemakers to roam their vineyards. The first race of these vehicles through the steep and narrow lanes of the vineyards took place in 1956.

The event, held in the town of Epesses, disappeared for a while but was reactivated some twenty years ago. It starts with a parade of beautifully-decorated and sometimes, playful tracassets. Then comes the race.



This year's race featured some 33 colourfully decorated vehicles heading down the vineyard's passages at speeds up to 25 kilometres per hour.

The curvy lanes in the vineyards above Lake Geneva are packed with thousands of spectators cheering for the competing teams.

