This content was published on June 7, 2018 5:00 PM Jun 7, 2018 - 17:00

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly.

Meet Kurt Pelda. For over 30 years he has been working in the most dangerous places in the world. Pelda explains what his job entails and why so many people have prejudices against it.

His first report from a crisis zone appeared as early as 1984, but it was his pictures from Afghanistan that marked the firm beginning of his career. Today Kurt Pelda is one of the best-known war reporters in the German-speaking world.

