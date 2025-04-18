社交媒体平台对民主辩论，是推动还是阻碍？
我觉得 Facebook 很重要，但也很紧张，因为我妈妈的潮人朋友们往往有非常强烈的观点，而且他们永远不会错。然而，X 和 Reddit 通常会把现实完全相反的人聚集在一起，他们会试着倾听、理解或至少根据共同的信息来源等达成妥协。
这对我来说比较新鲜，也是一个惊喜。当一个来自爱荷华州的普通人在子论坛上解释他为什么相信特朗普的政府，并反过来倾听其他辩论参与者的论点和信息来源，有时还分享个人轶事、媒体/政府信息来源和统计数据时，你会学到很多东西，并在一个与数字无关的非常人性化的社会层面上形成自己的观点。我认为，平台上相当严格的审核制度是激烈辩论中保持文明语调的重要保证，也是挑选有兴趣、有思想的贡献者的有效过滤器。
X 是一个很好的平台，它能将一些陌生人、活动家/公众人士团结在自己周围，并与自己意见一致。翻阅推送，看到议员们对正在进行的会议发表评论，看到严肃记者撰写的一篇深度好文彻底改变了自己对某个问题的看法，以及在推特上向美国总统表达我们对他的......做法的看法，这些都是非常有价值的。即使他不在意，也有可能在某处读到，这种感觉很棒。我喜欢社交媒体。我希望更多的人在发帖时发挥一些创造力。
I find Facebook important but tense, as my mum‘s boomer friends tend to have very strong opinions and they are NEVER wrong. X and Reddit however often bring people together with completely opposing realities, who try to listen, understand or at least compromise based on shared sources etc.
This is relatively new to me and a pleasant surprise. When a random guy from Iowa explains in a subreddit, why he believes in Trump’s administration and in turn listens to arguments and sources from other debate participants, oftentimes sharing personal anecdotal stories and media / gov. sources and stats, you learn a lot and it informs one’s opinion on a social, very human level that has nothing to do with numbers. I find the rather strict moderation on the platform a great guarantee for a civil tone during more heated debates and an effective filter that selects for interested and thoughtful contributors.
X is great to rally a few strangers and activists/ public people around oneself, that you agree with. It‘s super valuable to scroll through the feed and see parliamentarians comment about the ongoing session, catch a great in-depth article by a serious journalist that completely changes one’s opinion on an issue and tweeting at POTUS what we think about his … approach. It feels great to deposit that somewhere he could potentially read it even if he doesn’t care. I enjoy social media. I wish more people applied some creativity when posting.
感谢您的评论。想象人们在发帖时更具 "创造性 "是个不错的想法。我认为，如果人们在发帖时更有个性，也会有所帮助：这并不是指他们透露自己的信息，而是指他们对自己的经历和观点持开放和深思熟虑的态度--而不仅仅是向他人表明自己在某些问题上的立场。
Thanks for the comment. It's a nice idea to imagine people being more "creative" when they post. I think it also helps when people are more personal in their posting: not in the sense that they reveal information about themselves, but rather that they are open and thoughtful about their experience and opinions - and not just focused on showing others where they stand on some issue.
我认为，在 22 世纪，巴西应该制定鼓励人类繁衍的孕育政策，以保持我们人类的活力，而不是采取避孕措施。
#夫妻多生孩子，不养宠物#
#养宠物而不是孩子是自私的#
#多生孩子，少养宠物#
#最好的办法是一对夫妇有能力生 8 个或 10 个孩子，而只养一只猫或狗
Acho que para o Século 22, o Brasil deveria ter políticas de concepção que incentive a reprodução humana, de modo a manter a nossa espécie viva, não de contracepção.
#Casais tenham mais filhos, não animais de estimação
#Isso é egoísmo ter animais de estimação ao invés de filhos
#Tenham mais filhos menos pets
#O bom é um casal que tenha condições financeiras para ter 8 ou 10 filhos e apenas um gato ou um cachorro
社交媒体是现代 "新闻市场"。 太多的信息和太多的人为算法会扭曲公众舆论。 阅读所有方面和所有媒体的信息，保持中立并警惕通常来自各方的宣传是非常重要的。
归根结底，我们必须扪心自问，结果是什么，结果如何造福人类和我？
就我个人而言，我在一些 "还算明智的人 "身上看到了太多的仇恨，我对他们被主流媒体洗脑后对某个人和他的团队的无知感到震惊。
Social media is the modern "news marketplace". It can be too much information and too much manufactured algorithms which can skew public opinions. It is very important to read all sides and all media and stay neutral and alert to propaganda which is usually coming from all sides.
At the end of the day, we must ask ourselves, what are the results and how do the results benefit mankind and me?
Personally I have seen so much hate in some "reasonably wise people" that I was shocked at their ignorance of being brainwashed by main stream media about a certain man and his team.
感谢您的评论。情况真的有那么糟糕吗？"宣传 "和 "洗脑 "显然是存在的，但如果认为它们来自 "四面八方"，那就太夸张了！真正追求客观报道的媒体比比皆是。
Thanks for your comment. Is the situation really as bad - or as bad-intentioned- as all that? "Propaganda" and "brainwashing" clearly exist, but surely it's exaggerated to see them coming from "all sides"! There are plenty of media sources that genuinely aspire to objective reporting.
我相信有办法从社会媒体中学习，但要达到这一点，你必须通过不同的渠道收集智慧，主要是阅读书籍，建立现实的知识基础，然后你可以加入主流媒体，能够分辨什么是什么！什么是真实的，什么是虚假的，什么是宣传和操纵，80% 的 MM 都是这样！"！
年轻人没有机会，这就是为什么主流媒体和社交媒体是灌输营地，年轻人的思想在那里被塑造！ 没有什么是健康的！
我们是谁？我们的本质就是我们所看到、听到和经历的一切
在当今世界，这些事件大多发生在哪里？主流媒体和社交媒体
大多数社交媒体两极分化非常严重，第二意见被严重压制或审查，主流媒体和社交媒体对意见的审查非常严格，因此人们没有机会进行理性思考！
如果你来到法庭，面对只听一面之词的法官，你能期待什么结果？不幸的是，主流媒体和社交媒体的社会坦克就是那个法官吗？
我们可以宣称民主，但我们还没有准备好！
I believe there is way to learn from Social media but to get to that point you have to collect Wisdom through different sources mainly reading the books building the knowledge base of reality and then you can join the Mainstream media to be able to distinguish what is what! What's real what fake what is propaganda and manipulation which 80% of MM is!!
Young person doesn't stand the chance that's why Mainstream and Social media are indoctrination camps where young minds are molded ! Nothing healthy there!
Who we are? We are in essence what we saw, heard and experienced
Where in today's world majority of those events happen? Mainstream and Social Media!!
Majority of Social media is very heavy polarized and second opinion is crushed or censored big way, censoring opinions on mainstream and Social media is huge and as such People don't have chance to engage in rational thinking!
If you come to Cort room and face the Judge that listens just one side of the story, What outcome you can expect? Unfortunately society tanks to Mainstream and Social Media is that Judge?
We may claim Democracy but we aren't ready for that yet!
感谢您的想法--您特别提到了年轻人，您认为他们使用社交媒体是否应该受到更严格的监管？就 "一边倒的法庭 "而言，您觉得社会上哪些类型的意见和观点没有被听取？
Thanks for your thoughts - you mentioned young people especially, do you think their social media use should be more heavily regulated? And in terms of the "one-sided courtroom", what types of opinions and views do you feel are not being heard in society?
它让不实之词广为传播。
It allows untruths to be broadcast widely.
同样，它还可以广泛传播事实和真相。
Same way, it also allows facts and truths to be broadcast widely.
那么，解决办法是尽量减少不实信息的传播，还是最大限度地提高用户辨别真假的能力？
so is the solution to try to minimise the amount of untruths being broadcast, or to maximise the ability of users to be able to tell when something is real or not?
