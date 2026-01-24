在国外失去亲人是一种什么感觉？

自从我离婚后，父母就一直希望我回英国。如今他们步入暮年，这份期盼更加强烈。我原本计划退休后回国，靠瑞士养老金在物价更低的国家生活会很惬意。虽然渴望提前退休，但经济实在不允许。退休后我不会留在瑞士，因为养老金太低。所以，但愿我能早日中彩。
My parents have wanted me to return to the UK ever since I got divorced. Even more so, now they are in their twilight years. I always planned to return, when I retire, as I'd have a great life living on a Swiss pension abroad in a cheaper country. I'd love to retire early, but simply cannot afford it. I won't stay in CH after retirement as my pension is too low. So, fingers crossed, I win the lottery soon.
家中有人离世并非我们搬迁的直接原因，但事发时我们询问了妹妹未来是否需要照顾母亲——她随时可以告知我们。____我和妻子（她一直向往欧洲生活）已讨论移居瑞士多时。奥巴马执政后的美国让我们仿佛置身1980年代的南非，我们都不愿经历特朗普2.0时代。 我们也觉得搬迁没什么可失去的，不想活在"本该、本可、本应"的懊悔里。____母亲需要更多照料，我们两个月内变卖所有家当收拾行囊。____我不怀念美国，但确实想念某些人和地方。我此生无需再回去，不过妻子圣诞节可能会回去，毕竟她家人的年纪也大了。
A death in the family didn’t cause us to move, but when it happened we asked my sister if she would need help taking care of my Mum in the future—she could let us know.____My wife (who always wanted to live in Europe) and I had been talking about moving to Switzerland for a while. The US felt like 1980’s South Africa after Obama and neither of us wanted to do trump 2.0. We also felt we had nothing to lose by moving and didn’t want to do the shoulda, woulda, coulda thing. ____My mum needed more support and we sold everything and packed our bags within 2 months.____I don’t miss the US but do miss a few people and places. I don’t have to ever go back either, but my wife might go back at Xmas since her family is aging too.
我是一名29岁的瑞士公民，已在丹麦生活数年。最初是为求学而来，如今在此扎根。数月前，我深爱的叔父突然离世，这让我不断追问自己：上次见到他是什么时候？当时说了些什么？是否给他一个温暖的拥抱？这些记忆都已模糊不清。 作为海外侨民，我常思索是否错过了与家人共度的关键时刻——尤其是年迈的父母。但这种愧疚感或许是每个国际人士都不得不承受的。我确实考虑过回国，这个念头可能永远萦绕心头，但丹麦也给予我当下的幸福。所幸我/他们仍有机会相聚。
I am a 29yo Swiss citizen living in Denmark for several years. I came for my studies and built a life here now. A few months ago I lost a close beloved uncle very suddenly and it made me question when was the last time I had seen him, what did I tell him, did I give him a proper hug, etc. I couldn’t really remember. As an expat, I wonder if we are missing key moments with our families, especially aging parents, but it is probably some guilt every international has to live with. I did consider going back home, it will probably always be in the back of my head, but Denmark is also bringing me happiness in moments. I am lucky enough that I/they can visit.
你好，作为在国外的瑞士人，克朗斯蒙塔纳的可怕悲剧让我深受触动。我深入了解了相关情况，并继续关注着最新动态。 我曾在洛桑大学医院（CHUV）的烧伤科担任手术护士。我们在那儿为伤者进行各种必要的治疗。照顾这些患者的工作非常艰巨。我们谈论的是这些年轻的死者，但烧伤患者在事故后往往需要经历漫长而艰难的康复过程。我们也必须考虑他们及其家人的未来。
Bonjour,__En tant que Suissesse à l'étranger, j'ai été très affectée par le terrible drame de Crans Montana.__Je me suis et reste encore très informée. __J'ai travaillé au service des grands brulés au CHUV de Lausanne en tant qu'infirmière instrumentiste. Nous y allions pour pratiquer les différentes interventions nécessaires en vue d'une guérison . La prise en charge de ces patients est in descriptif Nous parlons de tout ces jeunes morts, mais la suite pour ses grands brulés est souvent extrêmement longue et compliqué . C'est aussi à eux et à leurs familles qu'il faut penser, et à leur devenir
您好，感谢您充满同情心的捐助。悲剧发生近两周后，瑞士仍笼罩在巨大的悲痛与震惊之中。许多旅居海外的瑞士人通过联邦政府在线开设的悼念簿向遇难者致哀。 我们在此文章中摘录了部分内容：https://www.swissinfo.ch/fre/cinquieme-suisse/nous-sommes-de-tout-cœur-avec-vous-lémotion-des-suisses-de-létranger-face-à-la-tragédie-de-crans-montana/90747868。此致，埃米莉
Bonjour, merci de votre contribution pleine de compassion. La vague de tristesse et de consternation qui a traversé et traverse encore la Suisse près de 2 semaines après le drame est immense. De nombreux autres Suisses à l'étranger ont rendu hommage aux victimes dans le livre de condoléances mis en ligne par la Confédération. Nous en avons résumé quelques extraits dans cet article: https://www.swissinfo.ch/fre/cinquieme-suisse/nous-sommes-de-tout-cœur-avec-vous-lémotion-des-suisses-de-létranger-face-à-la-tragédie-de-crans-montana/90747868. Meilleures salutations, Emilie
加入对话