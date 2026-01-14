The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Has the death of a loved one made you reconsider your life abroad?

Emigration, returning to Switzerland, family, education, pensions, banking, insurance... I care about Swiss people living abroad and inform them about the issues that concern them. Passionate about languages and cultures, my career path took a short turn through marketing and assistant work before crossing the road into journalism, in a job that allows me to converse with people from all over the world.

The loss of a loved one (spouse, partner or family member) can turn your life upside down. And when you live abroad, this moment can raise even more uncertainties.

Have you also gone through this kind of ordeal far from your home country, Switzerland?

Faced with such a situation, some people feel the need to return to their roots. Others decide to stay in their adopted country or move to a new place to rebuild their lives.

What was your situation like? What decision did you make? What factors weighed in the balance: social ties, work, children, grandchildren or something else?

Share your experience in the comments below or write to me directly at emilie.ridard@swissinfo.ch.

Join the conversation!

Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!
Briouze
Briouze
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

Hello,__As a Swiss citizen living abroad, I was deeply affected by the terrible tragedy in Crans Montana.__I kept myself well informed and continue to do so. __I worked in the severe burns unit at the CHUV hospital in Lausanne as a scrub nurse. We went there to perform the various procedures necessary for recovery. The care of these patients is indescribable. We talk about all these young people who have died, but the aftermath for those with severe burns is often extremely long and complicated. We must also think about them and their families, and their future.

Bonjour,__En tant que Suissesse à l'étranger, j'ai été très affectée par le terrible drame de Crans Montana.__Je me suis et reste encore très informée. __J'ai travaillé au service des grands brulés au CHUV de Lausanne en tant qu'infirmière instrumentiste. Nous y allions pour pratiquer les différentes interventions nécessaires en vue d'une guérison . La prise en charge de ces patients est in descriptif Nous parlons de tout ces jeunes morts, mais la suite pour ses grands brulés est souvent extrêmement longue et compliqué . C'est aussi à eux et à leurs familles qu'il faut penser, et à leur devenir

Emilie Ridard
Emilie Ridard SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.
@Briouze

Hello, thank you for your compassionate contribution. The wave of sadness and dismay that swept through Switzerland and continues to do so nearly two weeks after the tragedy is immense. Many other Swiss citizens abroad have paid tribute to the victims in the online book of condolences set up by the Swiss Confederation. We have summarised some of the entries in this article: https://www.swissinfo.ch/fre/cinquieme-suisse/nous-sommes-de-tout-cœur-avec-vous-lémotion-des-suisses-de-létranger-face-à-la-tragédie-de-crans-montana/90747868. Best regards, Emilie

Bonjour, merci de votre contribution pleine de compassion. La vague de tristesse et de consternation qui a traversé et traverse encore la Suisse près de 2 semaines après le drame est immense. De nombreux autres Suisses à l'étranger ont rendu hommage aux victimes dans le livre de condoléances mis en ligne par la Confédération. Nous en avons résumé quelques extraits dans cet article: https://www.swissinfo.ch/fre/cinquieme-suisse/nous-sommes-de-tout-cœur-avec-vous-lémotion-des-suisses-de-létranger-face-à-la-tragédie-de-crans-montana/90747868. Meilleures salutations, Emilie

