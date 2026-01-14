Has the death of a loved one made you reconsider your life abroad?

The loss of a loved one (spouse, partner or family member) can turn your life upside down. And when you live abroad, this moment can raise even more uncertainties.

Have you also gone through this kind of ordeal far from your home country, Switzerland?

Faced with such a situation, some people feel the need to return to their roots. Others decide to stay in their adopted country or move to a new place to rebuild their lives.

What was your situation like? What decision did you make? What factors weighed in the balance: social ties, work, children, grandchildren or something else?

Share your experience in the comments below or write to me directly at emilie.ridard@swissinfo.ch.