您是否听说过某些关于瑞士外交的信息，且希望我们对其进行核实？
如今，大多数人都能自己检查事实。事实上，他们应该独立地这样做，因为可以说非独立记者会受制于编辑的政治意愿。
These days most people are able to fact check themselves. Indeed, they should do so independently as arguably non-independent journalists are subject to their editors political whim.
其中立政策的限度是什么？我知道瑞士拥有军队用于防御，但如果另一个国家可以通过任何方式（入侵、导弹等）击败瑞士的全部军队，而瑞士恢复主权的唯一途径是直接攻击另一个国家的领土或资源，那么瑞士将在军事和政治上采取何种姿态？
What are the limits for its neutral policy? I have understood that Switzerland has army for defense purposes but what if another country can defeated the whole army by any way(invasion, missiles, etc) and the only way to recover its sovereignty is by attack directly the other country territory or resources, what will be the swiss posture militarily and politically
感谢您的意见。我们将在下一篇文章中回答这个问题，并解释瑞士中立政策的各个方面。敬请期待！
Thank-you for your input. We will answer this question and explain various aspects of Switzerland's neutrality policy in an upcoming piece. So do stay tuned!
简而言之，瑞士将丧失主权，无论谁入侵，都将建立自己的法治。这就是为什么加入北约是可取的。
The short answer is that Switzerland would lose its sovereignty and whomever invaded would establish its rule of law. This is why membership of NATO is desirable.
事实核查！瑞士人应该认真处理自己的贸易壁垒和对美国的巨额贸易顺差。不用担心中国的贸易顺差，他们会自己解决的。例如，库尔扎贝特（kurzarbeit）补贴制度允许大量产品倾销到美国。这只是众多问题中的一个。在瑞士，为中国分心于事无补。
Fact check! The Swiss should carefully work on dealing with their own trade barriers and huge trade surplus with the United States. Not worry about China trade surplus, they will handle that themselves. For example the kurzarbeit subsidy system allows for massive product dumping into the US. And that’s just one amoungst many problems. Getting distracted by China is not going to help us here in Switzerland.
为什么为有瑞士公民陪同的外国人办理简单的 3 个月瑞士申根签证会变得如此官僚和复杂？来自瑞士驻曼谷大使馆的消息。手续如下
前往提供翻译服务的普通旅行社。
预付 10000 巴特（约合 350 瑞士法郎），以便开展活动。
作为瑞士随行人员，我必须提交大约 20 a-4 页的材料，包括银行对账单、个人偿付能力详情等。
旅行社还组织了 "强制性 "旅游保险，但需要付费。
与瑞士人和游客有关的所有文件汇编完毕后，必须全部翻译成英文。
然后，这些文件会被送到曼谷的一家国际活跃的美国公司，在那里您必须要求与这家公司进行个人预约。"谁在这家美国公司保护我的数据？"
约会时间从几天到几个月不等。这取决于这家美国公司的工作量。
一旦确定了日期和时间，游客必须亲自前往美国办事处，并在那里得到进一步澄清。
只有在完成第一步后，所有文件才会转交给瑞士驻曼谷代表处。他们将做出最终决定。
大约 3 周后，我们收到了旅行者在申根地区逗留 3 个月的通行证。我们为此等待了大约 4 个月。
包括使馆/签证费用在内的总费用约为 1000.00 瑞士法郎。
现在我的问题是为什么要这么复杂？40 年前，我周游世界，从未经历过如此 "不人道 "的程序。为什么一家美国公司要决定我作为瑞士公民是否可以和朋友一起去瑞士旅行？为什么一家美国公司有权检查我的财务状况？我认为这简直是厚颜无耻。我们很快又想去欧洲旅行，我已经开始害怕 "骚扰和 1000 瑞士法郎 "了。
瑞士大使馆已经告诉我，我将必须办理与上次相同的手续。真的是这样吗？
为什么不能使用两年前的数据和新的信用度？没有任何变化。一切都和两年前一样。
我在这里找到了一条出路。在波兰、匈牙利甚至意大利申请签证。我真的不明白。我是瑞士人，想和一个已经作为游客被检查过一次的人一起去瑞士花 "钱"。没别的意思，我们不是罪犯或恐怖分子，只是要求获得签证的程序人性化、不官僚。我认为，只要有一点诚意，在 2-3 周的正常时间内就可以办到。为什么我们这些主权国家的公民却要忍受这些呢？
请注意！
几年前，联邦委员会给我这个 "受虐待 "的孩子寄来了一笔 "钱"，并附上了正式的道歉信。是的，我在孩提时代受到过虐待，国家和当局对此心知肚明，但他们并不在意。
现在，在我生命的最后时刻，我再次成为 "牺牲品"，签证规定让人无法理解。这是为什么呢？
Wieso ist es so bürokratisch und kompliziert geworden, für eine ausländische Person in Begleitung mit einem Schweizer Bürger/in ein Einfaches 3-monatiges CH-Schengen Visum zu bekommen. Von der Schweizer Botschaft in Bangkok. Das Prozedere läuft wie folgt ab!
Besuch eines normalen Reisebüros mit Uebersetzungs-Dienstleistung.
Dort eine Vorauszahlung von Bath 10000.-- ca. 350.-- Sfr. damit eine Tätigkeit ausgeführt wird.
Ich als Schweizer Begleitperson musste ca. 20 a-4-Seiten abliefern, mit Bankauszügen Personen-Bezogenen Angaben über Zahlungsfähigkeit etc. etc.
Das Reisebüro organisiert auch eine "obligatorische" Reiseversicherung, gegen Bezahlung.
Wenn alle Papiere über CH-Person und Tourist/in zusammengestellt sind, müssen die alle noch ins Englische übersetzt werden.
Dann werden die Unterlagen an ein international-tätiges amerikanisches Unternehmen geschickt, nach Bangkok, wo man um einen persönlichen Termin bei dieser Firma bitten muss. "wer schützt meine Daten, bei diesem amerikanischen Unternehmen?"
Ein Datum kann zwischen einigen Tagen und mehreren Monaten zugeteilt werden. Je nach Arbeitsaufkommen in diesem US-Büro.
Wenn man einen Termin mit Zeitangabe bekommen hat, muss der Tourist/in persönlich in diesem US-Büro erscheinen wo weitere Abklärungen getroffen werden.
Erst nach diesem ersten Schritt, werden alle Unterlagen an die Schweizer Vertretung in Bangkok weiter gereicht. Und die werden letztinstanzlich Entscheiden.
Nach ca. 3 Wochen erhielten wir den PP der reisenden Person für einen Aufenthalt im Schengen Raum von 3 Monaten. Dafür haben wir ca. 4 Monate gewartet.
Die Gesamtkosten inkl. Botschaft/Visum-Kosten betrugen ca. 1000.-- Sfr.
Nun meine Frage. Warum muss das so kompliziert sein. Vor 40 Jahre bin ich kreuz und quer durch die Welt gezogen und musste mich nie so einem "menschenverachtenden" Prozedere unterziehen. Warum muss eine amerikanische Firma darüber entscheiden, ob ich als Schweizer mit einem Freund die Schweiz bereisen darf? Warum bekommt eine US-amerikanische Firma das Recht meine Finanzen einzusehen? Ich finde das eine bodenlose Frechheit. Demnächst wollen wir wieder nach Europa reisen und mir graut jetzt schon vor den "Schikanen und den 1000.-- Sfr." die ich bezahlen muss.
Die Schweizer Botschaft hat mir schon mitgeteilt, dass ich einmal mehr das gleiche Prozedere über mich ergehen lassen müsse wie das letzte Mal. Ist das wirklich so???
Warum können nicht die Daten von vor 2 Jahren plus neue Kreditwürdigkeit genutzt werden. Es hat sich nichts geändert. Alles so wie vor 2 Jahren.
Es gibt einen Ausweg, wie ich hier erfahren konnte. Ein Visum in Polen oder in Ungarn oder auch in Italien zu beantragen. Was ich wirklich nicht verstehe. Ich bin Schweizer und will in die Schweiz mit einem Menschen der schon einmal geprüft wurde als Tourist in die Schweiz, um dort "Geld" auszugeben. Nichts Anderes, wir sind keine Kriminellen oder Terroristen und verlangen nur ein menschenwürdiges, unbürokratischen Verfahren um so ein Visum zu bekommen. Ich denke mit etwas gutem Willen sollte das doch innerhalb einer normalen Frist 2 - 3 Wochen möglich sein. Und, warum müssen wir, souveräne Bürger uns das gefallen lassen.
Nota bene!
Vor einigen Jahren hat mir der Bundesrat eine "Geldsumme" als "misshandeltes" Kind geschickt, mit einer offiziellen Entschuldigung. Ja ich wurde als Kind misshandelt und der Staat und die Behörden wussten es genau, aber es war ihnen egal.
Nun am Ende meines Lebens werde ich wieder "schikaniert" mit Visa-Regelungen die nicht mehr nachvollziehbar sind. Warum ist das so?
您的故事令人感慨万千....IMHO，在瑞士银行与美国发生冲突之后，瑞士可以说成了美国的附庸。因此，瑞士的外交和国家在世界舞台上的作用受到了美国专制的严重阻碍，这是非常不幸的。
Your story is so sad....IMHO after the Swiss banking situation with the United States Switzerland has become a vassal of the USA so to speak. Hence Swiss diplomacy and the country's role on the world stage is severely hindered by the dictates of USA which is unfortunate.
老实说....，如果我想对瑞士（或其他任何地方）的信息进行 "事实核查"，我不会找一家由更大的主流媒体拥有和/或支持的媒体来帮我核查。如今，人们可以 "独立 "查询信息。很多人远离主流媒体及其附属机构是有原因的。在我看来，它们充斥着宣传、受控叙事、半真半假（或根本没有真相），根本不可信......。
To be honest....If I wanted something "fact checked" about Switzerland (or anywhere else for that matter) I wouldn't come to a media outlet that is owned and/or supported by a much larger mainstream media outlet to do it for me. People can "independently" check for information these days. There's a reason why so many people are turning a way from mainstream media and their subsidiaries. They're too full of propaganda, controlled narratives, half truths (or no truth at all), and simply can't be trusted...IMHO.
完全正确。我们怎么能相信 Swissinfo？
我在瑞士资讯上的个人经验是，他们经常过滤或审查可能引起争议的评论和话题，并以维护和平的名义限制辩论。 对于热门话题，激烈的辩论是不可避免的。 Swissinfo 不可能既要蛋糕又要它。看起来他们也是没有话题可讨论了，所以才发这样的帖子。热门话题通常会被回避和拒绝。我已经试过几次了。我甚至认为这条评论会被审查和拒绝。
Totally true. How can we trust Swissinfo?
My personal experience on swissinfo is that they often filter or censor comments and topics which can become contentious and they restrict debate in the name of peace keeping. Heated debates are inevitable for hot topics. You cannot have the cake and eat it too, Swissinfo. It also looks like they are running out of topics to discuss and therefore they post such a post. The hot topics are usually avoided and rejected. I have tried a few times. I even think this comment will be censored and rejected.
感谢您抽出时间为我们提供意见。对我们辩论的评论审核是根据我们的使用条款进行的，您可以在每个辩论页面上找到这些条款（见上文）。这些条款明确规定了不允许发表的评论类型。
使用条款解释说，用户也有机会 "就我们可以/应该讨论的话题的其他方面提出建议"。这场辩论，就像我们网站上的其他一些辩论一样，正是如此。因此，我们重申：我们想知道，无论人们生活在世界的哪个角落，他们是否听说过有关瑞士外交或瑞士在世界上的作用的事情，我们是否可以进一步解释或澄清。
Thank-you for taking the time to offer us your opinion. Comment moderation on our debates is done according to our terms of use, which you can find on each debate page (see above). These terms clearly outline the types of comments that will not be tolerated.
The terms of use explain that users also have the chance to “make suggestions about other aspects of a topic we could/should cover”. This debate, like some other debates on our site, is doing just that. So, to reiterate: we want to know if people, wherever in the world they may live, have heard something about Swiss diplomacy or Switzerland’s role in the world that we can explain further or clarify.
____ 此外，瑞士信息也是这样说的：____"JTI 由无国界记者组织（RSF）发起，并得到了欧洲广播联盟（EBU）和法新社（Agence France Presse）的核心支持。120 多名专家和实体为标准制定做出了贡献，标准制定工作于 2019 年底完成"。(https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/about-us/swi-swissinfo-ch-certified-by-the-journalism-trust-initiative/47111480)____One 没有看到任何瑞士政府监管机构被提及...
This response can be construed as patronising.____Moreover, this is what swissinfo states: ____"The JTI was initiated by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), with core support from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and news agency, Agence France Presse. More than 120 experts and entities contributed to the standard setting which was completed at the end of 2019”. (https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/about-us/swi-swissinfo-ch-certified-by-the-journalism-trust-initiative/47111480)____One does not see any Swiss Government regulator mentioned…
