Asleep for the past 15 years, the majestic lady that is the Grande Albergo Locarno has briefly opened its doors to offer us a glimpse of the Festival’s history - guided by Frédéric Maire, director of the Cinemathèque Suisse and former artistic director of Locarno Film Festival.

The Grand Hotel, as it was called, opened in 1876 and hosted the negotiations of the Locarno Treaties in 1925 that later resulted in an agreement that was supposed to guarantee peace in Western Europe after the trauma of the First World War.

After the Second World War, a new film festival in the Italian part of Switzerland was devised to counter the one in Venice, whose origins were intimately related to the fascist regime of Mussolini.

But it was somehow by chance that Locarno became home to the film festival: in 1945, in its first edition, the event took place in Lugano. For its second edition, a few trees in the main venue had to be cut down for the set-up of the screen - but the locals democratically refused it in a referendum. Thus was the screen moved to the garden of the Grand Hotel in Locarno which, standing on private grounds, could be rearranged to fit its new cinematic purposes.

The glorious times

At the time, 1,200 viewers could be seated in the Grand Hotel’s garden, with the red VIP chairs (the best ones) closer to the screen. During the day, the venue was buzzing with activity. Just like the decks of a boat, the floors reflected different hierarchical levels: the last floor was reserved for – sometimes famous – guests and industry representatives; the middle one was the place where press conferences and other professional events were held; the ground floor, with its garden, shops and terrace, acted as a the Festival’s natural meeting place, with stars and locals mingling in one happy crowd.

The swimming pool was another hotspot: after the last screening of the evening, parties would continue there late into the night. Occasionally, the place would also host interviews, such as the epic time a young Frédéric Maire, current director of the Cinémathèque suisse and a radio journalist back then, conducted and interview with Jean Rouch as the filmmaker was splashing around.





The fall from grace

In 2005, the Grand Hotel was closed for good: finding another venue that could measure up to the charm, the presence and the grandeur of the place proved to be quite a challenge.

To this day, the mix of people, genres and the unique atmosphere could never quite be replicated, although the Piazza Grande provides a somehow similar kind of architectural contemplation. The arcades surrounding the entrance, adorned with glamourous pictures of famous faces, formed a majestic backdrop.

Nowadays, locked by a fence, the entrance that once welcomed the likes of Marlene Dietrich or Josef von Sternberg is flanked by a McDonalds on the left and a clothes shop on the right. Over the years, between rejected purchase offers and refurbishment plans that never saw the light of day, the Grand Hotel has been standing still, its garden overgrown by trees, its terrace covered in moss and turned into a much-loved playground by the local feline population.

The uncertain future

Recently the bank Credit Suisse made an estimate of the amount necessary to renovate the hotel and set it back in operation. It is quite a salty sum, between 80 and 100 million Swiss franks.

If the building is not listed as a historical monument, some of the objects inside still hold a certain value. A few years ago, the furniture was auctioned off; most of the pieces found new homes in the region, except for the giant Murano chandelier hanging in the staircase.

Part of a larger lot comprised of a number of other – albeit way smaller – chandeliers, it cannot be sold on its own. Given the size of the object, long considered the biggest of its kind in Europe, it is not about to leave the hall of the Grand Hotel anytime soon.

Nowadays, rare are those who can have a look behind its boarded-up windows: if attempts have been repeatedly made to have the Grand Hotel reopen just for the time of the Festival, only a small handful of happy few can still occasionally admire its once majestic interior thanks to the organization of a one-off press conference or the shooting of a movie.

But for now, its decaying facade, living memory of the Festival, is still staying straight, oblivious to the bustling city life a few dozen meters further down.

