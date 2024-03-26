Higher proportion of foreigners died in Swiss mountains

There were more accidents in summer than in winter last year. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

Nearly two-thirds of the 114 people who died in mountain accidents in the Swiss Alps last year were foreigners – a higher proportion than in previous years, according to the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC).

2 minutes

RTS

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

Fans of extreme sports such as paragliding, speed-flying, base jumping and mountain biking do not appear in these statistics, specifies the Swiss Alpine Club (CAS) in a press release. This figure of 114 deaths represents a slight increase compared to 2022 (109 deaths in the mountains), but a clear decrease compared to 2021 (131).

More

More Avalanches killed 21 people in Switzerland this winter This content was published on This winter 21 people were killed by avalanches in Switzerland and 222 were affected by them. This is above the average of the past 20 years. Read more: Avalanches killed 21 people in Switzerland this winter

Men are largely over-represented with 82 deaths (compared to 32 for women) as well as the 21-40 year old category. Hiking is at the top of the accidents resulting in death (51 deaths), followed by mountaineering (29), ski touring (11) and off-piste (7).

SAC explains the drop in the number of deaths in these last two sports by less frequentation of the mountains during the winter of 2022-2023 due to the lack of snow. Conversely, the favorable weather of the summer season has attracted many fans of mountain sports at altitude. SAC also had its best summer season in history.

More

More Five of six missing skiers found dead in southern Switzerland This content was published on Five skiers who went missing during a ski tour in Switzerland were found dead on Sunday, while a search is still underway for the sixth skier. Read more: Five of six missing skiers found dead in southern Switzerland

The year 2023 saw a peak in the number of foreign victims: 71 foreigners died in the Swiss mountains last year (62% of deaths), while the ten-year average is 45 (38%). Germans and Italians are by far the two most represented nationalities – with 21% and 17% respectively.

In addition, in 2023, around 3,500 people in distress situations had to be rescued in the Swiss Alps and the Jura. This figure is lower than in previous years, indicates SAC.

For its analysis, SAC compiled intervention data from Rega, Swiss Alpine Rescue (SAS), the Valais Cantonal Rescue Organization (OCVS) and other organizations active in mountain rescue.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga