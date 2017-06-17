Visitors at Art Basel 2017

Jun 17, 2017 - 15:00

The international art world is meeting once again in the Swiss city of Basel, bringing together leading galleries and collectors of contemporary art. The three-day show focuses on the role of the artist in a world of political chaos.

The prestigious event is primarily a highlight for wealthy collectors of contemporary art and the world's leading galleries, but it also attracts a broad public who come to admire the latest paintings, sculptures and installations.

This year's show has a distinctly political edge and showcases works of art by Barbara Kruger, an American conceptual artist best known for laying aggressively direct slogans over black-and-white photographs.

Sue Williamson denounces in her work slavery and xenophobia. She is part of a pioneering generation of South African artists in the 1970s who addressed social change under the apartheid regime.

The 48th Art Basel, which opened its doors on Thursday, is expected to attract around 100,000 visitors over three days. Nearly 300 leading galleries are representing about 4,000 artists from around the world.

