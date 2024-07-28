Swiss National Bank Chairman encourages public engagement in financial issues

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan, during an interview at the SNB headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, on April 4, 2018. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

"It is essential that the general public takes an interest in financial matters, as they affect us all," says Thomas Jordan, the outgoing chairman of the Swiss National Bank (SNB). "Ideally, these subjects should be taught in schools," Jordan said in an interview published in Saturday's Journal du Jura.

Jordan emphasised the importance of financial literacy, noting its relevance in everyday life, such as when looking for a job, taking out a mortgage, preparing for retirement or saving. “In our direct democracy, it’s crucial for citizens to be informed, as they vote on projects with significant economic implications,” he explained.

The SNB actively supports economic education, providing teaching modules for secondary-level economics teachers and organising public events. Jordan mentioned that last year, the SNB held two open days at its headquarters in Bern to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Federal Constitution, attracting around 5,000 visitors.

Jordan, who has been at the helm of the SNB for twelve years, highlighted the importance of understanding economics and financial matters for the prosperity and well-being of the population. “A well-functioning economy is the foundation of prosperity,” he insisted, noting the close connection between economic stability and societal well-being.

As he prepares to step down at the end of September, with Martin Schlegel set to succeed him, Jordan reflected on his future plans. “For now, I want to focus on completing my term. I still have much to do and wish to devote myself fully to my duties. After that, I will hand over my responsibilities and then consider my next steps,” said Jordan, who turns 62 in January.

