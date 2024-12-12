Zurich court throws out ‘cum-ex’ case against German lawyer

Zurich High Court discontinues cum-ex proceedings against Eckart Seith Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A trial against a German lawyer, accused of breaching Swiss banking secrecy during his investigation of controversial cum-ex transactions, has collapsed.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zürcher Obergericht stellt Cum-Ex-Verfahren gegen Eckart Seith ein Original Read more: Zürcher Obergericht stellt Cum-Ex-Verfahren gegen Eckart Seith ein

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The court came to the conclusion that a former Zurich public prosecutor involved in bringing the case was biased.

“The public prosecutor did not show the necessary impartiality,” said the chief judge in his reasoning. Seith and the two co-defendants had been denied important rights of participation, such as the right to inspect files.

Returning the cum-ex trial to the Zurich public prosecutor’s office for revision was not appropriate. After so many years, the evidence could no longer be properly re-examined anyway. “The proceedings will therefore be discontinued.”

The German lawyer Eckart Seith was accused of economic espionage and violations of banking law because he allegedly obtained internal documents from the Swiss bank J. Safra Sarasin and passed them on to German investigators.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.