2MB field notes from Antarctica

The Earth’s polar regions are regularly in the headlines with record high temperatures and melting glaciers and ice sheets. It’s crucial for scientists to regularly return to the same research sites to track how the climate is changing and how this is affecting fragile ecosystems. But there are other reasons for researchers to travel there: rising plastic pollution.

This spring, Gabriel Erni Cassola and Kevin Leuenberger from the University of Basel are on board the German icebreaker “PolarsternExternal link” in the Southern Ocean that encircles Antarctica. They are taking us with them to show us their field work via this new eight-part blog series.

The researchers want to find out how animals and bacteria in the Antarctic are affected by microplastics. They will give us insights into their work, for example, when collecting fish samples via longline net and traps or experimenting with biofilm to look for plastic particles. We will also hear what life is like on board a polar expedition.

We first reached out to Gabriel and Kevin to create a video blog for SWI swissinfo.ch. The problem is that email data, which can only be transmitted via satellite, is strictly limited to two megabytes per passenger per day. This is only one example of how difficult it is to do research some 14,000 km from Switzerland.

