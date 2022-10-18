Barry Callebaut to start chocolate production in Morocco

Barry Callebaut

The Zurich-based chocolate manufacturer has acquired a production unit in Casablanca to expand its business in North Africa.

This content was published on October 18, 2022 - 11:45

Keystone-SDA/ac

On Tuesday, Barry Callebaut announced the signing of an agreement with a distributor and manufacturer of confectionery based in Casablanca, Morocco. This is its first local production facility in North Africa.

The chocolate and cocoa products giant will acquire French-owned Moroccan confectioner Attelli's manufacturing assets and enter into a long-term supply agreement for chocolate icing paste. The partnership allows Barry Callebaut to better meet local demands and accelerate its expansion in North Africa, a statement said.

“Thanks to the agreement, we can expand our product portfolio at the highest international quality standards and offer our customers a wider range in Morocco and beyond,” said Hadrien Devichi, general manager of Attelli.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

