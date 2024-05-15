Michael Schumacher’s watches fetch CHF4 million at Swiss auction
Watches belonging to Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher sold for around CHF4 million ($4.41 million) at auction house Christie's in Geneva on Tuesday.
The eight watches, including timepieces by Rolex, F.P. Journe and Audemars Piguet, were put up for sale by the family of Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since suffering a severe head injury in a fall while skiing off-piste in 2013.
A custom made F.P. Journe watch with an engraved message given to Schumacher as a Christmas present by his Ferrari team principal Jean Todt sold for CHF1.5 million. It was estimated to reach up to CHF2 million.
The lots linked to 55-year-old seven-times world champion Schumacher are part of a broader collection owned by the family.
Originally scheduled for Monday, the sale was delayed at short notice after Christie’s suffered a cyberattack.
