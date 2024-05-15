Body of missing Canadian skier found in Zermatt

A 58-year-old Swiss man, a 25-year-old Canadian woman and a 15-year-old American boy died in the avalanche at 2pm on April 1 in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above Zermatt, near the famed Matterhorn peak. A 20-year-old Swiss man was rescued from the snow.
During that period, lots of fresh snowfall and gale-force winds had caused a considerable risk of avalanches in the southern Swiss Alps, with major risks in parts of Graubünden and Valais on Easter Monday.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
