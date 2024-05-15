Body of missing Canadian skier found in Zermatt

The body was discovered by a member of the Valais police who was hiking in the Riffelberg ski area on May 10. Police cantonale valaisanne

The body of a Canadian man who had been missing since the deadly avalanche that hit the Riffelberg ski slope in Zermatt on April 1 has been found, Swiss police announced on Tuesday.

His body was discovered by a member of the Valais police who was hiking in the Riffelberg ski area on May 10.

A subsequent investigation revealed that it was the 30-year-old Canadian skier who had been reported missing shortly after the fatal avalanche.

A 58-year-old Swiss man, a 25-year-old Canadian woman and a 15-year-old American boy died in the avalanche at 2pm on April 1 in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above Zermatt, near the famed Matterhorn peak. A 20-year-old Swiss man was rescued from the snow.

During that period, lots of fresh snowfall and gale-force winds had caused a considerable risk of avalanches in the southern Swiss Alps, with major risks in parts of Graubünden and Valais on Easter Monday.

