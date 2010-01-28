It follows the purchase of two stakes in the Swiss technology group Oerlikon through Renova. The finance ministry found Renova violated disclosure rules when buying the shares in 2006. The fine amounts to 20 per cent of the current value of Renova's stake in Oerlikon. Vekselberg and Renova rejected the accusations and announced plans to appeal the decision in court, saying the fine punished "ordinary market behaviour" and the move threatened the investment climate in Switzerland. Separate proceedings are also underway against Renova over the purchase of stakes in the Sulzer engineering group. swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

Reuse article

Billionaire fined over Oerlikon share purchase Jan 28, 2010 - 08:55 Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg’s holding firm Renova has been fined SFr40 million ($38 million) for violating Swiss stock exchange reporting requirements. Details of the fine by the finance ministry, imposed in December, were announced on Thursday in a statement by Renova. It follows the purchase of two stakes in the Swiss technology group Oerlikon through Renova. The finance ministry found Renova violated disclosure rules when buying the shares in 2006. The fine amounts to 20 per cent of the current value of Renova's stake in Oerlikon. Vekselberg and Renova rejected the accusations and announced plans to appeal the decision in court, saying the fine punished "ordinary market behaviour" and the move threatened the investment climate in Switzerland. Separate proceedings are also underway against Renova over the purchase of stakes in the Sulzer engineering group. swissinfo.ch and agencies