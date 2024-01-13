Climate justice march heads to World Economic Forum
Around 350 demonstrators gathered at Küblis station on Saturday morning to march to Davos, the venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The protesters from Switzerland, Germany and Austria, will be marching for two days in sub-zero temperatures in support of the climate and social justice.
For the demonstrators, the objective remains the same: the fight against capitalism, harmful economic models and abuses of power. In this respect, the motto of this year's WEF, "rebuilding trust", does not find favour with the organisers of the protest march.
The route they were required to take to Davos was also criticised as they were not allowed to march on the cantonal road. The demonstrators complained that they would be less visible. They have also been banned from marching through Davos. On Sunday, they will have to take the train for the last leg of their march, to the Place de la Poste.
