Climate justice march heads to World Economic Forum

© Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

read aloud pause

X

Around 350 demonstrators gathered at Küblis station on Saturday morning to march to Davos, the venue of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

This content was published on January 13, 2024 - 12:44

Keystone-SDA

The protesters from Switzerland, Germany and Austria, will be marching for two days in sub-zero temperatures in support of the climate and social justice.

For the demonstrators, the objective remains the same: the fight against capitalism, harmful economic models and abuses of power. In this respect, the motto of this year's WEF, "rebuilding trust", does not find favour with the organisers of the protest march.

The route they were required to take to Davos was also criticised as they were not allowed to march on the cantonal road. The demonstrators complained that they would be less visible. They have also been banned from marching through Davos. On Sunday, they will have to take the train for the last leg of their march, to the Place de la Poste.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

Articles in this story Is the World Economic Forum in Davos worth all the effort?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative