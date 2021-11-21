Covid-19 law critics launch flood of appeals

A demonstration against the Swiss Covid-19 in Geneva on November 13, 2021. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Around 750 appeals, many identical, have been filed with the cantons against next Sunday’s nationwide vote on the Covid-19 law, the NZZ am Sonntag reports.

This content was published on November 21, 2021 - 15:02

Keystone-SDA/NZZ/sb

On November 28, Swiss voters return to the ballot box for a second time to decide on the Covid-19 law.

The NZZ am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday that the absence of any mention of the Covid certificate in the question posed in the voting brochure and papers was the main point of contention among the appellants.

According to the paper, the cantons have not accepted any of the appeals; it claims the appeals would be unsuccessful if taken to Switzerland’s highest court, the Federal Court. Several appeals were filed ahead of the first vote on the Covid-19 law on June 13, which was accepted by 60.2% of voters. The Federal Court rejected all of them.

Citizens’ movements, which arose during the pandemic and have no clear partisan affiliation, oppose the March 19, 2021 amendmentExternal link to the Covid-19 law. They criticise the extension of the government’s power and, in particular, the Covid-19 certificate, compulsory since September 13 to access indoor spaces.

In its vote brochure and papers, the government asks: “Do you accept the March 19, 2021 amendment to the federal law based on decrees by the Federal Council aimed at surmounting the Covid-19 pandemic (Covid-19 Act)?” Voters must decide, yes or no.

Support for the proposed amendment to the Covid law stands at 61%, according to the latest poll published last week.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus situation in Switzerland has worsened since the onset of winter, with nearly 6,200 new cases, 15 deaths and 64 people hospitalised on November 19, according to the Federal Office of Public Health. About 65% of the population are fully vaccinated.