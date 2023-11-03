Criminal inquiry into the death of Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder closed
The Graubünden Public Prosecutor's Office has closed the criminal proceedings opened after Gino Mäder's fatal accident during the Tour de Suisse.
Mäder had suffered a terrible fall on June 15 on the descent of the Albula pass. He died of his injuries the following day in Chur hospital.
No third party was found to be responsible for the rider's death.
+ Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies after Tour de Suisse crash
Witness testimonies, the examination of the bike and the autopsy ruled out any external cause of the accident. The public prosecutor also noted that the officials responsible for safety had done their duty.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.