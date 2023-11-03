Navigation

Criminal inquiry into the death of Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder closed

© Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

The Graubünden Public Prosecutor's Office has closed the criminal proceedings opened after Gino Mäder's fatal accident during the Tour de Suisse.

This content was published on November 3, 2023 - 14:03
Keystone-SDA/ac

Mäder had suffered a terrible fall on June 15 on the descent of the Albula pass. He died of his injuries the following day in Chur hospital.

No third party was found to be responsible for the rider's death.

+ Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies after Tour de Suisse crash

Witness testimonies, the examination of the bike and the autopsy ruled out any external cause of the accident. The public prosecutor also noted that the officials responsible for safety had done their duty.

