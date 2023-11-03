Criminal inquiry into the death of Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder closed

© Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

read aloud pause

X

The Graubünden Public Prosecutor's Office has closed the criminal proceedings opened after Gino Mäder's fatal accident during the Tour de Suisse.

This content was published on November 3, 2023 - 14:03

Keystone-SDA/ac

Mäder had suffered a terrible fall on June 15 on the descent of the Albula pass. He died of his injuries the following day in Chur hospital.

No third party was found to be responsible for the rider's death.

+ Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies after Tour de Suisse crash

Witness testimonies, the examination of the bike and the autopsy ruled out any external cause of the accident. The public prosecutor also noted that the officials responsible for safety had done their duty.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story? What do you think about this news article? Is there anything missing or something you'd like to know more about? Let us know!

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative