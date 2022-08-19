Geneva International Motor Show cancels 2023 event

© Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

For the fourth consecutive year, organisers of the Geneva International Motor Show have decided to shelve the event owing to external factors.

The announcement to cancel the event, scheduled for February 14-19 at the Geneva Palexpo Centre, was made on Thursday.

"Due to the uncertainties in the global economy and geopolitics, as well as the risks related to the development of the pandemic, the organisers have decided to focus exclusively on the planning of the event in Doha in 2023," said Maurice Turrettini, president of the foundation that runs the show.

The organisers were worried that they would not have enough exhibitors. The poor state of the global economy has affected registrations for the show and also put brakes on the number of new car models in the pipeline. Pushing the date back was also considered but was not found to be a feasible solution.

"In these uncertain times, many brands are not in a position to commit to participating in a show in Europe in the winter. After assessing all the elements, it has become clear to the foundation that the 2023 Salon cannot take place in Geneva as planned,” said Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show.

The show in Geneva was last held in 2019. The next event will be held in Doha, Qatar, in November 2023.

