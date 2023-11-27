Jobs axed in Swiss telecoms merger
Swiss telecoms provider Sunrise is putting the brakes on costs and plans to cut 200 posts in the first quarter of 2024.
The company announced on Monday that this could result in up to around 180 layoffs.
This corresponds to a reduction of almost 7% of the current approximately 2,700 full-time positions.
The focus of the reduction will be on management positions and functions without direct customer contact. According to the information, the background is the merger with UPC and a planned lean corporate structure.
"The many projects and measures that have already been implemented mean that we are streamlining our corporate structure in order to further increase our mobility and competitiveness in the market and to lay the foundation for stable growth in the coming years," says Sunrise boss André Krause quote in the message.
A consultation process with the employee representatives and the Syndicom union has already been initiated. They should participate in the development of a social plan.
The decision on the layoffs should be made from mid-January to the end of March 2024 at the latest, with the majority of layoffs being announced in January.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.