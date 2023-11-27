Jobs axed in Swiss telecoms merger

Jobs will be axed as a result of the Sunrise merger with UPC. © Keystone / Adrian Reusser

Swiss telecoms provider Sunrise is putting the brakes on costs and plans to cut 200 posts in the first quarter of 2024.

The company announced on Monday that this could result in up to around 180 layoffs.

This corresponds to a reduction of almost 7% of the current approximately 2,700 full-time positions.

The focus of the reduction will be on management positions and functions without direct customer contact. According to the information, the background is the merger with UPC and a planned lean corporate structure.

"The many projects and measures that have already been implemented mean that we are streamlining our corporate structure in order to further increase our mobility and competitiveness in the market and to lay the foundation for stable growth in the coming years," says Sunrise boss André Krause quote in the message.

A consultation process with the employee representatives and the Syndicom union has already been initiated. They should participate in the development of a social plan.

The decision on the layoffs should be made from mid-January to the end of March 2024 at the latest, with the majority of layoffs being announced in January.

