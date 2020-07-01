Masks declared obligatory on Swiss public transport

Keystone / Urs Flueeler

From Monday passengers on Swiss public transport will have to wear face masks, the government has announced. It was reacting to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and demands from cantons.

Keystone-SDA/ts

“Following the lifting of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, more people are using public transport,” the government said in a statement on Wednesday. “In many cases the recommended distance cannot be maintained.”

The mask requirement applies to everyone aged 12 or older. It applies in trains, trams and buses, mountain railways, cable cars and on ships.

Until now, the recommendation was to wear a mask during rush hour on public transport. However, the government admitted that few people have been doing so.

“We want to prevent a second wave,” said Interior Ministerr Alain Berset at a press conference.

Simonetta Sommaruga, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, said: “We’ve seen in recent days how quickly the virus can spread again.”

On Wednesday 137 new cases of Covid-19 were reported to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), compared with 62 on Tuesday and 35 on Monday.

Ten-day quarantine

Also from Monday, anyone entering Switzerland from risk areas will have to undergo a ten-day quarantine. The FOPH keeps a corresponding list, which is updated regularly.

Those concerned must report to the cantonal authorities after entry. Airline and coach companies are also instructed not to transport sick passengers.

More to follow.



