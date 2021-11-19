Opposition rising to Zemmour conference in Geneva

On November 17, Eric Zemmour skipped the first day of a trial for inciting racial hatred, and said he stood by his remarks that young migrants illegally in France were "thieves and rapists". Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Some 60 associations, unions and parties are preparing to oppose the arrival in Geneva next week of controversial French right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour.

November 19, 2021

Keystone-SDA/jc

Zemmour, who has two convictions for hate speech but has risen in opinion polls as a potential French presidential candidate, is expected in Geneva on Wednesday November 24 for a conference with Swiss lawyer Marc Bonnant.

But an anti-fascist assembly of some 60 entities told the media in Geneva on Friday they planned to "leave no room for speeches that normalise fascism and racism" and that they expect "a huge multicultural and anti-fascist demonstration". They have applied for authorisation to demonstrate.

The organisers hope to start near the train station, and then move to the place where Zemmour will give his lecture, although this has not yet been revealed. The City of Geneva has refused to rent one of its halls "because of the risk of disturbing the peace".

An online petition calling on Geneva authorities to ban the conference has gathered more than 2,250 signatures, while another one posted online by the Association of French Emigrants and defending it on grounds of freedom of expression has so far gathered 700.

Geneva mayor Frédérique Perler told Swiss national broadcaster RTS on Sunday that allowing Zemmour to hold a conference in Geneva would be against the city’s values and that he was not welcome. But the cantonal authorities, to whom the decision falls, have not decided to ban it, saying the conference does not, as it stands, constitute a risk to public order.





