Public transport strike hits Geneva
Public transport workers in Geneva went on strike Wednesday, providing only a minimum service, with their action for more pay to continue Thursday.This content was published on October 12, 2022 - 18:41
At a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, employees belonging to the SEV and Transfair unions decided by more than 90% to renew their strike for another day “in the absence of acceptable proposals” from the management. They want better indexation of their pay in light of rising costs and energy prices.
Members of the Geneva civil service also went on strike on Wednesday in response to a call from unions. Their demands also include better pay, as well as indexation of pensions, state coverage of rising energy costs, and maintenance of 488 new posts planned for 2023.
At a union meeting on Wednesday, a majority of people present were from the education sector. The strike hit 52 schools in the primary sector on Wednesday, while 20% of post-compulsory secondary teachers took part in the action, according to their union representatives.
The strike was less well followed in other sectors such as security, health and social services, where there is a compulsory minimum service. Complaining of lack of staff, a police staff representative said it was like “minimum service every day".
