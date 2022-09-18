Russian tourists flock to Switzerland amid war in Ukraine

A Russian tourist on a towel with a Swiss cross in lake Daubensee (2017). Keystone

Russia is at war, but that doesn't stop its citizens from travelling, the NZZ am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

This content was published on September 18, 2022 - 12:34

Swiss hotels registered 61,214 overnight stays by Russian tourists as of the end of July, according to market data from the organisation Switzerland Tourism. In 2022, Switzerland issued over 9,000 visas to Russian citizens, according to the newspaper report. Their average stay in Swiss hotels is just over three nights - longer than any other tourist group.

Yet the local tourism industry is distancing itself from the once-courted market. The Switzerland Travel Centre, the largest organiser of trips to Switzerland, no longer accepts bookings from Russia. But wealthy Russians still manage to book vacations in Switzerland, despite sanctions, according to the newspaper.

The Swiss government decided on Friday to stop issuing facilitated visas for Russian nationals. The step brought Swiss visa rules in line with the European Union.

Switzerland has consistently followed the bloc's lead when it comes to implementing sanctions and punitive measures against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Swiss banks have long been a haven for Russian wealth and many Russian companies had a foothold in the Alpine nation.





Articles in this story Listen to our podcast, Inside Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative