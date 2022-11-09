Schumacher Ferrari sells for record CHF13 million at auction

The Ferrari F2003 GA on display ahead of an auction at Sotheby's in Geneva. © Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

A racing car driven by legendary Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher has fetched a record CHF13 million ($13.2 million) at an auction in Switzerland.

This content was published on November 9, 2022 - 18:42

DPA/Key-SDA/SWI-del

The car in question is the Ferrari from the 2003 Formula 1 season, with which the German won five Grands Prix and clinched the sixth of a total of seven world championship titles.

According to the auction house Sotheby's, which sold the F2003-GA in Geneva on Wednesday, this is the highest price ever achieved for a modern Formula 1 car.

The Ferrari, with chassis 229, was overhauled by the Italian carmaker this year. "It's ready to drive if they dare and if they can fit in it," said an auctioneer.

Earlier this year, Schumacher's Ferrari F300 from the 1998 World Championship season was auctioned by RM Sotheby's for around CHF6 million.

