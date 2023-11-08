Swiss house prices hit record high amid overheating worries

House prices have been steadily rising in Switzerland for several years. Keystone / Christof Schuerpf

read aloud pause

X

Swiss housing prices rose to their highest level in at least six years — stoking concern that the market is becoming overheated.

This content was published on November 8, 2023 - 08:36

Keystone/SDA

The government’s residential property price index increased to 116.1 in the third quarter, Switzerland’s statistics agency said Tuesday. That’s 1.3% more than a year ago and the highest reading since the data series began in 2017.

In recent years, the price growth of condominiums was slightly less pronounced than that of single-family homes.

Hiring by multinationals like Alphabet Inc. has propelled house prices in Zurich past levels in Paris and London — even as the Swiss National Bank has significantly raised interest rates. Local supply squeezes are also keeping a floor under prices.

Such trends prompted SNB President Thomas Jordan to warn last week that house prices may drop — echoing earlier concerns that real estate may be overvalued.

“It will be very important to see what happens with rents,” he said in Zurich. “We would not be completely surprised if we see some reactions of prices.”

Switzerland’s statistics agency calculates the index every quarter based on about 7,000 open-market transactions from all regions of the country.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative