Swiss Post to launch Switzerland’s first crypto stamp

When purchasing a Swiss Crypto Stamp, customers don’t know which digital design is linked to it. SwissPost/Gregor Forster

Swiss Post says it will “bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds in philately” on November 25, when it launches the “Swiss Crypto Stamp”, the first stamp of its kind in Switzerland.

This content was published on September 30, 2021 - 11:57

Keystone-SDA/ts

The crypto stamp consists of two parts. While it is a physical stamp worth CHF8.90 ($9.50), every crypto stamp also has a related digital image. This digital image shows one of 13 possible designs, is stored in a blockchain and can be collected, exchanged and traded online.

Swiss Post said in a statementExternal link on Thursday that the launch will “bridge the gap between the physical world of stamps and the digital crypto-universe”.

“At first glance, the Swiss Crypto Stamp looks like any ordinary stamp. It is self-adhesive, shows the Matterhorn and the moon on a blue background, and has a face value of CHF8.90,” it said, pointing out that owners can use it to frank postal items just like any other stamp.

“But the actual crypto stamp is digital. Every physical Swiss Crypto Stamp provides access to a digital stamp stored in a blockchain.”

Digital twin

When purchasing a Swiss Crypto Stamp, customers don’t know which digital design is linked to it. Buyers only discover what the digital twin of their physical stamp looks like when they go online. This is accessed via a QR code printed next to the physical stamp, Swiss Post explained. By scanning this code, customers can view their digital crypto stamp online.

A total of 175,000 stamps will be issued, with 65,000 copies of the most common digital design but just 50 of the rarest.

The Swiss Crypto Stamp will be available from November 25 at selected Swiss Post branches. It can be ordered at all branches and online at www.postshop.ch.