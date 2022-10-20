Swiss president arrives in Ukraine
Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, arrived in Ukraine on Thursday morning.This content was published on October 20, 2022 - 09:22
In a tweet he said he wanted to get an idea of the war situation, the humanitarian situation and the preparatory work for the reconstruction of the country.
“For security reasons”, the foreign ministry said it was not providing details of Cassis's programme, but it would tweet and send a press release at the end of the day.
After the launch of the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 24, Cassis visited Poland and Moldova in March to discuss the reception of Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid for Kyiv and neighbouring countries.
Switzerland also hosted a conference on Ukraine in Lugano on July 5, to which representatives of some 40 states and 15 international organisations were invited.
There are currently about 70,000 refugees from Ukraine in Switzerland. The authorities expect the figure to rise further over the next three months.
