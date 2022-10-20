Swiss president arrives in Ukraine

Ignazio Cassis at Kyiv train station with Swiss Ambassador Claude Wild (left), Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis and other Ukrainian authorities. © Eda/ Pascal Lauener

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, arrived in Ukraine on Thursday morning.

This content was published on October 20, 2022 - 09:22

Keystone-SDA/ts

In a tweet he said he wanted to get an idea of the war situation, the humanitarian situation and the preparatory work for the reconstruction of the country.

“For security reasons”, the foreign ministry said it was not providing details of Cassis's programme, but it would tweet and send a press release at the end of the day.

Zurück in der #Ukraine, ein Jahr nach meinem letzten Besuch Das Ziel: Mir vor Ort ein Bild der Kriegssituation, humanitären Lage & Vorbereitungsarbeiten für den #Wiederaufbau des Landes machen. pic.twitter.com/xOCdTzMoMJ — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) October 20, 2022

After the launch of the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 24, Cassis visited Poland and Moldova in March to discuss the reception of Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid for Kyiv and neighbouring countries.

Switzerland also hosted a conference on Ukraine in Lugano on July 5, to which representatives of some 40 states and 15 international organisations were invited.

There are currently about 70,000 refugees from Ukraine in Switzerland. The authorities expect the figure to rise further over the next three months.

External Content

