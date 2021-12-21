SWISS reviews job cuts among flight staff

SWISS says it wants to re-employ flying staff it had sacked earlier this year. © Keystone/Christian Beutler

Swiss International Air Lines has offered to re-employ more than half of the 550 flying personnel it had sacked earlier this year.

This content was published on December 21, 2021 - 18:22

swissinfo.ch/ug

The company confirmed that it sent offers to more than 330 cabin crew members to work for the Swiss flag carrier, which is a subsidiary of the German Lufthansa group.

A company spokesman said the recruiting drive was the result of more early retirements and other job departures as well as the vaccination policy for pilots and cabin crew.

“We will probably lose more personnel,” the spokesman is quoted by the news agency, Keystone-SDA, on Tuesday.

He gave no exact figure but added that the company expected a low three-digit number of job departures.

Earlier this year, the airline initially announced 780 layoffs due to the Covid pandemic, but later reduced the redundancies to 550.

Swiss International Air LinesExternal link had 9,126 employees, including just over 5,800 pilots and cabin crew.