Switzerland and UK sign major agreement on science and innovation

The agreement, signed by the UK and Switzerland, is intended to deepen ties between their respective research and innovation communities at a time when both countries are on the sidelines of the European Union’s major scientific research funding scheme, Horizon Europe.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in London on Thursday by Guy Parmelin, who heads the Swiss Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, and the UK Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation, George Freeman.

“The UK and Switzerland are both world leaders when it comes to research and innovation. Our shared principles, values and scientific excellence make us natural partners,” said Parmelin during the signing ceremony. Together the two nations have ten of Europe’s top 20 research universities, including Switzerland's two federal institutes of technology, ETH Zurich and EPFL.

The agreement is focused on three key areas, specifically deep science, industrial commercialisation and international standards and regulation. This includes topics like quantum science, space and nuclear fusion. The UK is expected to be a key partner in Switzerland's plans to launch a quantum research initiative next year.

Bilateral cooperation could come in the form of joint initiatives, delegation visits, among other activities. There is also a plan for a regular Anglo-Swiss Research Collaboration Council to oversee activities.

“Being a science superpower means deepening our international relationships with leading R&D economies like Switzerland, and pursuing multi-lateral collaborations to tackle urgent global challenges like climate change, biosecurity and space sustainability,” said Freeman.

Both countries have been blocked out of participation of the €96 billion (CHF94.5 billion) Horizon Europe programme because of political disputes with the EU.

The EU downgraded Switzerland to non-associate status in the programme which hands out grants and access to prestigious scientific projects, Switzerland rejected an overarching framework agreement to govern long-term ties last year. Swiss universities have warned of “serious consequencesExternal link” if the country continues to be excluded from the top table of EU research.

Both the UK and Switzerland have played prominent roles in previous EU science programmes and have said they want to remain involved in the Horizon programme as associate and non-EU members.

“It is a clear political signal by our governments to the scientific community and funding agencies that we want to invest in more joint projects,” said Markus Leitner, Swiss ambassador in London told the Financial Times. “We are pushing international collaboration wherever we can get it.”

