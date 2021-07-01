Switzerland backs landmark OECD corporate tax agreement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, accompanied by Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, of Australia, at the OECD headquarters in Paris. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Switzerland said Thursday it is on board with a global corporate minimum tax after breakthrough negotiations yielded consensus on the issue at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

This content was published on July 1, 2021 - 20:00

swissinfo.c/ds

A statement by 130 OECD countries gave support to a tax rate of at least 15% and taxing more of the profits of the biggest multinationals in countries where the profits are earned.

"It's the most important international tax deal reached since a century", French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said after the intense negotiations.

The OECD statement said "a detailed implementation plan together with remaining issues will be finalised by October 2021."

Meanwhile, Switzerland's Federal Department of Finance (FDF) stressed that the interests of small innovative countries must be explicitly taken into account in the final formulation of the rules.

Member countries, the Swiss statement noted, must also apply the new rules in a uniform manner. "As far as the minimum tax is concerned, the solution adopted must be balanced in terms of tax rate and tax base," said the FDF.

The companies potentially affected in Switzerland had stressed the importance of a multilateral agreement, according to the same source. Many countries had announced that they would go it alone if an OECD solution failed.

Switzerland's finance ministry will submit proposals to the government by the the first quarter of 2022 in order to guarantee the attractiveness of the Alpine nation as a business location.