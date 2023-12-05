UBS will continue Credit Suisse sponsorship of SFA
UBS is also taking over Credit Suisse's sponsorship of the Swiss Football Association (SFA). UBS will continue the partnership, which began 30 years ago, until at least 2028.
UBS will become the SFA's main partner from July 2024, the football association announced on Tuesday. The bank will take over the sponsorship commitment for the next four years, until at least June 2028. Credit Suisse has been the SFA's main partner since 1993.
UBS will thus become the SFA's main partner for all junior and senior national teams in men's and women's football, the national beach soccer team, the national eFootball team and the promotion of young talent in Switzerland, the statement continued.
The Credit Suisse logo will therefore remain emblazoned on the jerseys of the senior national teams until next summer. After that, UBS will visibly appear as the main partner.
With regard to Credit Suisse's other sponsorship commitments in Switzerland, UBS had already confirmed at the end of August that these would all continue until at least 2025.
