TradeXBank to resume full operations after Sberbank Switzerland taken off sanctions list

TradeXBank specialises in commodity trade finance in the fields of energy, agricultural products, fertilisers and metals. KEYSTONE

TradeXBank, the former Swiss branch of Russia’s Sberbank, will be able to resume its dollar-denominated activities from the second half of this year following resolution with the Office of US Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), a US Treasury agency.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

This move follows the removal of TradeXBank’s predecessor, Sberbank (Switzerland) AG, from an OFAC sanctions list, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

TradeXBank stressed this step “recognises the bank’s Swiss ownership structure and its efforts undertaken to apply recognised industry standards to apply highest compliance standards”.

“This is an important milestone and puts to bed the final legacy issue from TradeXBank’s predecessor,” said Christian Lüscher, chair of the board of directors, said in the statement.

+ Russia’s Sberbank Switzerland changes hands to new Swiss owner

The Swiss branch of Russia’s Sberbank was sold in 2022 to the Geneva-based m3 Groupe Holding company, owned by Abdallah Chatila, freeing the bank from intensive supervision by Swiss financial regulator.

As the new Geneva-based owner became the main shareholder, the bank was automatically released from its sanctions.

Based in Zurich and employing more than 50 people, TradeXBank specialises in commodity trade finance in the fields of energy, agricultural products, fertilisers and metals.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe