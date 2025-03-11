Swiss show high willingness to pay for sustainable flats

High willingness to pay for sustainable flats Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Tenants in Switzerland are in favour of sustainable flats. However, the willingness to pay for them differs depending on income, as a new study by the University of St Gallen shows.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Hohe Zahlungsbereitschaft für nachhaltige Wohnungen Original Read more: Hohe Zahlungsbereitschaft für nachhaltige Wohnungen

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Swiss tenants appreciate flats with good thermal insulation. And when it comes to heating systems, heat pumps are much more popular than oil and gas. On average, tenants would be prepared to pay around CHF4 ($4.50) more per square metre per month for a very well insulated flat than one that is only well insulated.

Respondents with a household income of less than CHF4,500 would pay an average of CHF3.30 more per square metre for such a flat. People with a medium income (CHF4,501-9,000) have a similarly high willingness to pay. Affluent households with an income of over CHF9,000 would even pay a premium of over CHF6 per square metre of living space.

Solar systems also popular

Willingness to pay is also evident for solar energy systems. Some 56% of study participants would be prepared to invest in a solar installation on the roof of their rented flat.

The willingness to contribute financially to the construction is highest among households with an income of over CHF9,000 (72%). However, 46% of people with a medium income and 54% of people with a low income would also be prepared to pay a contribution towards the installation of a solar energy system.

More

More Construction starts on first large-scale solar park in Swiss Alps This content was published on The first major solar project under the federal government’s “Solar Express” scheme is being built near the mountain village of Sedrun in southeast Switzerland. Read more: Construction starts on first large-scale solar park in Swiss Alps

“As with all studies with stated preferences, when interpreting these values it should be noted that the willingness to pay realised on the market is influenced by other factors,” explains study author Rolf Wüstenhagen when asked by the news agency AWP. He cites supply and demand on the local housing market and the location of the flat as examples.

Over 1,000 tenants from Switzerland were surveyed for the study. According to the authors of the study, the results are representative.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.