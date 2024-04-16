Swiss Climate Foundation awards CHF2.4 million to innovation projects

The premature cancellation of older projects freed up around CHF600,000 to be reallocated to the development fund. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / Gian Ehrenzeller

Last year, the Swiss Climate Foundation granted CHF2.4 million ($2.63 million) to 17 innovation projects, a funding increase of around half a million francs to the same number of projects, compared to 2022.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Support for seven projects from previous years was cut short in 2023, according to the Swiss Climate Foundation’s annual report, published on Tuesday. The report said that this happens when the path of a company that has applied for funding does not lead to the hoped-for success, or if it is not possible to build the necessary structures for the project.

The premature cancellation of older projects freed up around CHF600,000 to be reallocated to the development fund.

+Landmark ruling: Switzerland’s climate policy violates human rights

Last year, support focussed on projects in energy production and food and agriculture. For example, a spin-off project from the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich is developing an electric GPS-controlled agricultural robot that uses laser to destroy weeds in vegetable fields. A Geneva-based company, on the other hand, is developing solar modules that resist the wind by oscillating to ensure electricity production on cultivated land.

The foundation said the focus was determined by the number and quality of applications received as well as the climate protection potential, with the prevention of CO2 emissions the primary basis for funding, and the sector secondary.

+Switzerland renews contribution to climate fund for developing countries

According to the Swiss Climate Foundation, more than 70% of the projects funded over the past 15 years have been in energy production, buildings and construction, food and agriculture, as well as industrial and consumer goods. It has existed as an independent foundation since 2008 and is under government supervision.

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox

Translated from German by DeepL/kp /amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative