This content was published on February 25, 2020 4:13 PM

Swiss guards on the border with neighbouring Italy on February 25

(Keystone / Pablo Gianinazzi)

Switzerland reported its first coronavirus case on Tuesday in canton Ticino in the south of the country. The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) is due to give more information at a press conference in Bern at 5pm (Swiss time).

Laboratory tests carried out in Geneva uncovered a coronavirus case in canton Ticino, authorities told the Keystone-SDA News Agency on Tuesday.

So far, about 300 suspected cases of Covid-19 have been tested in Switzerland, but there had been no confirmed cases until now, according to the interior ministry.

On Monday the Swiss authorities announced that they were beefing up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus from neighbouring Italy, while stressing that the situation in Switzerland is under control.



Tests for the Covid-19 virus will also be made available to people who have flu-like symptoms but have not necessarily been in close contact with infected patients, according to the interior ministryexternal link. An information campaign as well as advisory servicesexternal link will be boosted in the next few days.



Covid-19 Swiss step up precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus Authorities say measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus from Italy are stepped up, but the situation in Switzerland is under control. This content was published on February 24, 2020 3:55 PM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Chinese (zh) 瑞士加强预防措施，防止冠状病毒传播

The Swiss announcement comes as neighbouring Austria also reported its first two confirmed cases on Tuesday. The two patients are Italians who live in the border province of Tyrol and recently travelled to Lombardy, one of the two regions at the epicentre of the Italian outbreak.



Austria has had more than 200 suspected cases so far but all had tested negative.



The number of cases in Italy has ballooned from three last Friday to 280 cases and seven deaths, most in Lombardy and neighbouring Veneto. Italian authorities have rushed to seal off the worst affected towns but the virus has continued to spread and authorities reported an infection in Sicily, the first case south of Rome, on Tuesday.



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has risen above 80,000. It has killed more than 2,600 people, most in China, and spread to some 29 other countries.

Keystone-SDA/sb

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018