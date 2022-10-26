Bern theatre apologises for sexual harassment by ballet employee

Senior officials of the Bern Theatre and Ballet company express regret at their handling of the sexual bullying case. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

A theatre in the Swiss capital, Bern, has been forced to apologise for failing to protect members of its ballet group from sexual harassment.

This content was published on October 26, 2022 - 19:04

swissinfo.ch/mga

The Bern Theatre, which receives millions in public funding, sacked its ballet rehearsals director after two complaints of lewd verbal behaviour.

The information came out in the media, prompting allegations of a cover-up at the cultural organisation.

The sacked ballet director had already been warned for verbal sexual harassment last year but was reinstated to his position, resulting in a furious public backlash by the dancers’ union.

Earlier this month, the employee was sacked following investigations into fresh allegations.

On Wednesday, officials from the Bühnen Bern Ballet and its parent body, the Bern Theatre, apologised for failing to protect members of the dance troupe.

They also acknowledged that communications should have been more transparent, also to financial backers and the Bern city authorities who were unaware of the misconduct.

“The fight against abusive behavior must start now,” Isabelle Bischof, director of the Bühnen Bern Ballet, told reporters. “For me it is clear that something has to change.”





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative