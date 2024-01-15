Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Herzog & de Meuron Gallery

New Basel Trade Fair Centre
The new Messe Basel trade fair building by Herzog & de Meuron was opened on April 23 ,2013. Keystone/Georgios Kefalas
Laban Dance Centre in London; UK
The Laban Dance Centre in London, UK. Keystone
The Prada Aoyama building in Tokyo, Japan.
The Prada Aoyama building in Tokyo, Japan. Keystone
M+ Museum in Hong Kong
The M+ is a museum for visual culture in Hong Kong. It opened in November 2021. Peter Parks/AFP
national stadium Peking, China
The national stadium is also known as the Bird's Nest. It was built for the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2008 Summer Paralympics. Keystone/Ng Han Guan
The Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany.
The Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany. Keystone
The Actelion Business Centre in Allschwil, Switzerland.
The Actelion Business Centre in Allschwil, Switzerland. Justin Hession/Keystone
Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany
The Allianz Arena, a football stadium in Munich, Germany. Christoph Ulrich/Keystone
56 Leonard Street in Manhattan, USA.
56 Leonard Street in Manhattan, USA. R. Grosskopf/Keystone
