Movement exploration workshop

Previous Next The workshop participants mime the movements of the dancer who will be on stage during the show they will see later. Céline Stegmüller / SWI swissinfo.ch To help blind and partially-sighted spectators understand the description of these scenes, the participants are asked to try and mimic the presence of a wall in front of their hands. Céline Stegmüller / SWI swissinfo.ch By putting themselves in the positions that the actress will later use on stage, visually impaired participants can get an idea of the gestures that will be described to them through the headphones. Céline Stegmüller / SWI swissinfo.ch "You have to imagine that the heel of one foot touches the tip of the other foot, not the toe, but just in front of us, at the root of the big toe. That's the third position in ballet." Céline Stegmüller / SWI swissinfo.ch Sighted people help visually impaired people to adjust their posture when the result of following the instructions they hear differs from the instructor's pose. Céline Stegmüller / SWI swissinfo.ch Actress Samantha van Wissen, who will be alone on stage, will play all the characters in the play. To distinguish them, she assigns each one a gesture: the hands encircling the face introduces the character Bathilde, who wears a large ornate necklace. Céline Stegmüller / SWI swissinfo.ch Some blind or partially-sighted people came accompanied by relatives or volunteers from the Ecoute Voir (Listen See) association. Céline Stegmüller / SWI swissinfo.ch Picture 1

During dance performances, the association Ecoute Voir (Listen See) offers workshops for visually impaired spectators. Over the course of an hour, participants are introduced to some of the key movements in the show they will be attending, and practise them so that they can feel them in their bodies. The workshop concludes with a visit to the set, to get a feel for the stage space, discover the objects on stage, and sometimes even familiarise themselves with the voices of the actors and actresses who will be performing in the play.