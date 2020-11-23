Prix de Lausanne 2021 to be held via video

Matei Holeleu from Romania performs in February 2020 Keystone

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the prestigious Prix de Lausanne international ballet competition to change format: the 2021 edition will take place by video.

This content was published on November 23, 2020 - 13:16

Keystone-SDA/ts

Only the nine members of the jury will be present in person, the competition’s foundation said. The 49th Prix de Lausanne will take place from January 31 to February 7.

Each of the 81 selected candidates will be able to showcase their talent and compete for a scholarship for schooling or video learning. As in other years, 20 finalists will be selected at the end of the week. The winners will be announced at the final on February 6.

The Young Creation Award, a new competition in search of young choreographic talent and sponsored by the renowned choreographer Heinz Spoerli, will also be held via video. The Prix de Lausanne jury will watch and judge the submitted finalists’ arrangements before awarding the prize for two best young choreographers on February 3. The choreographies will be performed publicly at the Prix de Lausanne 2022.

The Prix de Lausanne said that the record participation for 2021 – 399 entries from 43 countries – “emphasises more than ever the need to keep the art of dance alive”.



