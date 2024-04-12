These are the nominees for the 2024 Swiss Music Awards
Zurich rapper EAZ leads the race for honours at this year’s Swiss Music Award with three nominations for “Best Male Act”. Pop singers Beatrice Egli and Joya Marleen are competing for their fourth Swiss Music Award in the “Best Female Act” category.
On May 8, the Swiss Music AwardsExternal link – the most coveted prizes of the Swiss music scene – will be presented at Zurich’s Hallenstadion.
Beatrice Egli, Joya Marleen and Seraina Telli will be competing in the “Best Female Act” category this year. This is the tenth time that pop singer Beatrice Egli has been nominated for a Swiss Music Award; she has already won three such honours.
Joya Marleen, a 20-year-old musician from St Gallen, is best known for her hit “Nightmare”. She has also previously won three Swiss Music Awards.
Aargau rock star Seraina Telli has been nominated for the first time this year. She made it to number one in the Swiss album charts with “Addicted to Colour”.
In the “Best Male Act” category, three musicians who have never won before are vying for the crown.
EAZ, the Zurich rapper with Kosovan roots, has already been nominated twice for a Swiss Music Award in the past.
Rocker Gölä, who sings in Bernese dialect, has been nominated seven times but has always come away empty-handed – at least as a solo artist. Last year, he won an award as part of Büetzer Buebe.
Despite four nominations, pop singer Baschi has yet to win a Swiss Music Award. He told the Swiss public television (SRF) “Gesichter und Geschichten” programme that the award would be a “great honour”.
