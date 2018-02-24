Navigation

Declining business Swiss rail cargo to cut over 750 jobs in the hunt for efficiency

cargo train

Business has declined by 14% over the past few years

(Keystone)

The cargo division on the Swiss Federal Railways has announced plans to cut 760 jobs in the coming years. The company currently employs around 2,300 staff in Switzerland. 

Company boss Nicolas Perrin revealed the job cut measures on Saturday in the weekly Schweiz am Wochenende. According to him, the administrative section of the firm is still too big despite already planning a reduction of 80 posts. 

"A reduction of at least the same magnitude in the administration will be needed by 2020," he said. 

Another reason put forth was a lack of efficiency. For example, trains with too few wagons. 

"Our teams sometimes transport one or two wagons at a time and it is not very effective," he said. 

In this segment, the company has already seen its business fall by 14% in recent years. In the future, the company wants to strengthen its market share by hauling larger quantities of goods. Perrin plans to reduce the workforce by a third. The company now employs around 2,300 people, without taking into account the jobs in its international division. Some 760 positions could become obsolete, according to the Perrin’s calculations.


SDA-ATS/ac

